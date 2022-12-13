Asia

Blast, gunshots heard near Chinese guesthouse in Kabul

The explosion, according to eyewitnesses, took place near a Chinese guesthouse, Xinhua news agency reported.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 09:51
0 173 Less than a minute
Blast, gunshots heard near Chinese guesthouse in Kabul
Blast, gunshots heard near Chinese guesthouse in Kabul

Kabul: Casualties were feared as a blast and ensuing gunshots were heard in downtown Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Monday.

The explosion, according to eyewitnesses, took place near a Chinese guesthouse, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast followed by gunshots, eyewitnesses said, adding the building caught fire and smoke was billowing from the guesthouse.

The Chinese Embassy in Afghansitan said it was closely monitoring the situation and taking relevant actions, an official from the embassy said.

Related Articles

Afghan officials have yet to make comment on the incident.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 09:51
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button