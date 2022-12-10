BNPs Dhaka divisional rally begins

Dhaka: The Dhaka divisional mass rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began at Golapbagh ground after 10 am on Saturday.

The rally started with the recitation of holy Quran by Jatiyatabadi Olama Dal convener Mawlana Nesarul Haque at 10:15am.

BNP standing committee member Goyeswar Chandra Roy, party chairperson’s advisor Joynul Abedeen Faruq, joint secretary generals Habibul Nabi Khan Sohel, Moazzem Hossain Alal, former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Mizanur Rahman Minu, Chhatra Dal president Kazi Rawnukul Hasan, former president of Chhatra Dal Azizul Bari Helal were, among others, present at the rally.

The rally is being presided by Dhaka city north BNP convener Amanullah Aman. The party’s standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain will give speech as a chief guest.

Dhaka city north and south BNP member secretaries Aminul Haque and Rafiqul Alam Mojnu are jointly conducting the rally.

BNP wanted to hold the rally before its central office in Nayapaltan but they didn’t get permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

BNP, since 12 October, has held nine rallies outside of Dhaka to press home their demands which include the restoration of a neutral caretaker government during JS polls.

