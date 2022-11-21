Breaking News: Java quake kills 46, injures hundreds

Jakarta: An earthquake on Monday struck the main Indonesian island of Java, leaving at least 46 people dead and hundreds more injured, say officials.



The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to US Geological Survey data, BBC reported.



The tremor could be felt in the capital Jakarta about 100 km away, where people in tall buildings were evacuated.



Officials have warned the death toll could rise and of possible aftershocks.



Videos on social media show the damage to people’s houses and shops, the BBC reported.



At least 300 people were treated for injuries at one hospital in Cianjur, Herman Suherman, a government official there, told news channel MetroTV.



Most of the injuries were bone fractures sustained from being trapped by debris in buildings.



Rescuers have been trying to evacuate people from collapsed buildings, and managed to save a woman and her baby, according to local reports.



In Jakarta, office workers rushed out of buildings in the civic and business district during the tremor, which lasted for about a minute, the BBC said.



40 dead as Indonesia quake shakes Java island. An earthquake has struck the main Indonesian island of Java,leaving more than 40 people dead and hundred injured,say local officials.The tremor could be felt in the capital Jakarta,where people in high-rise buildings were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/b87UiuzxFE — Sajjad (@Sajjad57678616) November 21, 2022

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia which sits on the “ring of fire” area of tectonic activity in the Pacific.