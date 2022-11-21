British boy killed on holiday in Pakistan

London: A British teenager has allegedly been murdered while on holiday with his mother in Pakistan.

Adil Khan, 14, was shot dead, the Sun quoted news reports as saying.

The youngster, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was travelling with his mum when he was killed, it is alleged.

According to reports, a British youngster was killed in Pakistan while on a family vacation.



Let's see Who was British boy Adil Khan and Adil Khan cause of death in detail.



#AdilKhancauseofdeathhttps://t.co/PLTYcPX3rr pic.twitter.com/H8zgxIDotV — Medico topics (@MedicoTopics) November 20, 2022

His death was shared by bereavement notification service Janaza Announcements.

A post said: “A 14-year-old boy has been murdered in Pakistan while on holiday. Adil Khan, age 14 has sadly passed away.”

A Foreign Office spokesman told The Sun: “We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Pakistan.”

The nature of Adil’s death has not yet been confirmed but he was reportedly murdered.

It comes after British law graduate Mayra Zulfiqar was shot dead in Pakistan after turning down two proposals, the report said.

The 26-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood in her Lahore apartment on May 3 last year. She had been strangled and shot in the shoulder and neck.

Police detained Zahir Jadoon on suspicion of her murder. He is understood to have been in a relationship with the former University of West London student.