Burqa-clad women protest in Pak

Islamabad: Following the arrest of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, chief of Pakistani political outfit Haq Do Tehreek (HDT), in January, the situation in Gwadar has been calm so far. But after the lifting of section 144 in the town, protests against the Maulanas arrest have simmered again.

A demonstration by Burqa-clad women on Sunday raised the voice for Maulana Hidayat’s release, Dawn reported.

Maasi Zainab is the female face of the Gwadar agitation that has grabbed the nation’s attention for over a year.

According to Zainab, the HDT chief was put behind bars for no reason.

“He is being punished for speaking out against the injustice meted out to the people of Gwadar,” Zainab said while speaking to Dawn in this town’s Mullah Band area, near the deep sea port.

“Our fishermen were not being allowed to go out to the sea due to security considerations. Families had to go without a square meal for days together.

“But after the protests led by Maulana Hidayat, the authorities provided a little relief to fishermen. Now we are able to make ends meet.”

According to Zaini, as she is commonly known, the Maulana has given a voice to the inhabitants of Gwadar, who were largely ignored by the authorities while charting out an uplift plan for this port town, Dawn reported.

Another vocal woman here is Zargul Baloch, a member of the HDT. She was one of the leading organisers behind the women’s march.

While speaking to Dawn, she laments that the state does not bother to meet the citizens’ basic needs like water, electricity, education and health.

“The most alarming development for us has been illegal trawling as it wipes out entire fish stocks, leaving nothing for our fishermen. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has given some hope to us.

“But since he is in jail for giving voice to our grievances, the people of Gwadar, women included, have come out in his support.”

Hundreds of women, led by HDT leader Hussain Wadela and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, took part in the rally.

The marchers passed through the major streets of Gwadar, including the Marine Drive, near the beach.

They also highlighted other issues, e.g. the matter of the missing, Dawn reported.