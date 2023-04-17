Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on blasphemy charges

Dasu (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa): A Chinese national, working at Pakistans Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan, was taken into police custody on Sunday night after he was accused of blasphemy by the labourers at the site, media reports said.

Komila SHO Naseeruddin, while confirming the arrest, said that an FIR has been registered against the accused, Dawn reported.

The complaint invokes Section 295-C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It was registered on the complaint of Gulistan and Yasir both of whom are heavy vehicle drivers, Dawn reported.

The complaint, lodged at the Komila police station, said that on Sunday night, the police were informed about a mob trying to break into a Chinese camp near Barseen.

It stated that locals had staged a protest and damaged the camp’s site No. 6, Dawn reported.

“After receiving the information, a police party reached the site, took control of the area and safely shifted the accused to the Komila police station,” the complaint said.

However, it stated that in the early hours of Monday, a large number of people reached Komila and once again blocked the Karakoram Highway. They also shouted slogans.

The protesters opened the Karakoram Highway for traffic after the police assured them of the registration of an FIR. Local religious leaders also urged the demonstrators to call off the protest, Dawn reported.