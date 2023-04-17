Asia

Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on blasphemy charges

Komila SHO Naseeruddin, while confirming the arrest, said that an FIR has been registered against the accused, Dawn reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 April 2023 - 21:12
0 174 1 minute read
Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on blasphemy charges
Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on blasphemy charges

Dasu (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa): A Chinese national, working at Pakistans Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan, was taken into police custody on Sunday night after he was accused of blasphemy by the labourers at the site, media reports said.

Komila SHO Naseeruddin, while confirming the arrest, said that an FIR has been registered against the accused, Dawn reported.

The complaint invokes Section 295-C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It was registered on the complaint of Gulistan and Yasir both of whom are heavy vehicle drivers, Dawn reported.

The complaint, lodged at the Komila police station, said that on Sunday night, the police were informed about a mob trying to break into a Chinese camp near Barseen.

Related Articles

It stated that locals had staged a protest and damaged the camp’s site No. 6, Dawn reported.

“After receiving the information, a police party reached the site, took control of the area and safely shifted the accused to the Komila police station,” the complaint said.

However, it stated that in the early hours of Monday, a large number of people reached Komila and once again blocked the Karakoram Highway. They also shouted slogans.

The protesters opened the Karakoram Highway for traffic after the police assured them of the registration of an FIR. Local religious leaders also urged the demonstrators to call off the protest, Dawn reported.

Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 April 2023 - 21:12
0 174 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button