Condolences pour in for Musharraf

Islamabad: As soon as demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf spread in the country on Sunday, condolences started to pour in.

President Arif Alvi offered prayers for the former COAS and extended condolences.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر جنرل ریٹائرڈ پرویز مشرف کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر کے ورثاء سے اظہارِ تعزیت



صدر مملکت کی مرحوم صدر کیلئے دعائے مغفرت، ورثاء کیلئے صبر جمیل کی دعا pic.twitter.com/K3uMWBgsf4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered condolences to the former president’s family and prayed for the departed soul.

I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and services chiefs expressed condolences.

“Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharaf, Former President, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family,” a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” the military’s media wing said.

In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s death and extended condolences to the grieving family.

چیئرمین سینیٹ محمدصادق سنجرانی نے سابق صدرجنرل(ر)پرویزمشرف کےانتقال پر گہرے دکھ اورافسوس کا اظہارکیاہے۔انہوں نے کہاکہ دکھ کی اس گھڑی میں لواحقین کے ساتھ انکےغم میں برابر کےشریک ہیں۔چیئرمین سینیٹ نےاللہ تعالیٰ سےدعاکی کہ مرحوم کے مغفرت اوردرجات بلندکرےاورغمزدہ خاندان کویہ صدمہ۔1/2 — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) February 5, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Hussain extended his condolences and wrote, “Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology. May God have mercy on him.”

Extending condolences, former Punjab province chief minister Parvez Elahi said that Musharraf’s services to the Pakistan Army and the country cannot be forgotten.

Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital after a prolonged illness.