Conspiracies to attack Imran, journalist’s murder hatched in London

Islamabad: A man claiming to be a spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has alleged that the conspiracies to attack PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif were hatched in London, a media report said.

According to a private TV channel, Tasneem Haider Shah, who said he was associated with the PML-N for the past 20 years, told reporters that he had three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the office of his son Hassan Nawaz, alleging that he was called to kill the journalist and the former premier, The Express Tribune reported.

According to Shah, the first meeting was held on July 8, the second on September 20 and the third on October 29.

He added that he was told that Arshad Sharif and Khan should be removed before the appointment of the new army chief.

He further alleged that Nawaz Sharif had told him that if he could provide the shooter, they (PML-N) would give a place in Wazirabad and the blame would fall on the Punjab government.

However, Shah added that he refused.

Shah also said that the plot was reported to the British police, The Express Tribune reported.

However, the PML-N vehemently rebutted the charge, with its spokesperson and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb saying that Shah had no ties to the party.

She warned that no one should try to forcefully become the spokesperson for PML-N.