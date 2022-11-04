Court moved on axing Imran as PTI chief

Lahore: The Lahore High Court on Friday admitted for hearing a petition seeking the removal of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as the PTI Chairman after his disqualification from Parliament, the media reported.



The court on Thursday reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea, filed by Advocate Mohammad Afaq, The Dawn newspaper reported.



Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi announced the decision and served notices to the attorney general and advocate general of Punjab. The court also sought replies from the respondents by November 11.



The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, named Imran Khan, the Election Commission , the Pakistan government and others as respondents.



The plea argued that according to the Representation of the People Act 1976 and Political Parties Order 2002, it was a legal and constitutional requirement for party officeholders to be qualified in accordance with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.



He contended that a disqualified person could not head a political party.

Source UNI