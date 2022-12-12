Asia

Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 10:48
0 180 Less than a minute
Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka Colombo, Dec 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous. The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported. DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated. The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.
Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka Colombo, Dec 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous. The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported. DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated. The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous.

The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated.

The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 10:48
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button