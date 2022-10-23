Asia

Dalai Lama greets Italy’s first woman premier

"Over the years," the Dalai Lama wrote to her, "I have had the pleasure of visiting your country many times and have been touched by the affection and friendship shown to me by Italians from all walks of life.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 October 2022 - 15:26
0 174 1 minute read
Dalai Lama greets Italy's first woman premier
Dalai Lama greets Italy's first woman premier

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has greeted Giorgia Meloni on becoming the Prime Minister, Italy’s first woman premier, saying women are more empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of others.

“Over the years,” the Dalai Lama wrote to her, “I have had the pleasure of visiting your country many times and have been touched by the affection and friendship shown to me by Italians from all walks of life. I am also grateful to those Italian brothers and sisters who have consistently supported the Tibetan people’s aspirations for freedom and dignity.”

“I would like to say that I am pleased to see that the new Prime Minister of Italy is a woman, because I believe, and there is scientific evidence to demonstrate it that women are more empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of others. Consequently they show greater warm-heartedness and concern for others’ well-being.”

“These are very challenging times for Italy and the whole of humanity. In today’s highly interdependent world, individuals and nations can no longer resolve the problems they face alone. We are reliant on the wider community to survive, therefore we need to show greater kindness and compassion to one another.”

Related Articles

His Holiness ended his letter by wishing Meloni every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in fulfilling the wishes of the people of Italy and the world.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 October 2022 - 15:26
0 174 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button