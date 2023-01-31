Asia

Death toll in suicide bombing in Pakistan mosque reaches 72

The explosion occurred in the central hall of the mosque leading to roof of the place of worship crashing down when devotees were offering prayers on Monday, Geo News quoted police as saying.

Islamabad: With the recovery of nine more bodies on Tuesday , the death toll in the suicide bombing in a mosque in Police Lines in Peshawar mounted to 72.

The suicide bomber who blew himself up was present in the first row, police said.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken the responsibility for the attack.

