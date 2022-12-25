Asia

Death toll of landslide in Malaysia stands at 31

The final victim, a boy aged between seven and 12, was found about four meters from a popular campsite in Selangor state, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the fire and rescue department.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 December 2022 - 14:16
0 177 1 minute read
Death toll of landslide in Malaysia stands at 31
Death toll of landslide in Malaysia stands at 31

Kuala Lumpur: The final victim of last week’s landslide in Malaysia has been recovered, leaving the final death toll at 31, the authorities have said.

The final victim, a boy aged between seven and 12, was found about four meters from a popular campsite in Selangor state, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the fire and rescue department.

The authorities have also released a list of victims, with some teachers and students coming from local school.

The youngest victim was one year old, while the oldest was 67 years old. Eleven of the victims were children.

Related Articles

The landslide struck a popular campsite in Selangor state last Friday, catching about 100 people as they were sleeping, with 450,000 cubic meters of soil sliding downhill toward the victims.

The disaster came as the Southeast Asian country has seen a season of heavy rain as part of the northeast monsoon season, which typically lasts from November to March.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 December 2022 - 14:16
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button