Domestic flight makes emergency landing in Japan airport after bomb threat

According to police and airport officials, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Chubu Centrair International Airport at around 7.40 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted Japanese public broadcaster NHK as saying in a report.

Tokyo: A domestic flight operated by low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan Co. made an emergency landing on Saturday at an airport in the central Aichi prefecture following a bomb threat, local media reported.

There were reports of injuries upon escape from the aircraft following its emergency landing, it added.

Investigators said an international phone call was received around 6 a.m., with a man’s voice claiming to have put a bomb on the aircraft.

But as of 10 a.m. (local time), no explosives or other suspicious items were found, according to NHK.

The plane, bound for Fukuoka from the Narita airport near Tokyo, was carrying 136 passengers and six crew members, said the flight operator.

