Ecuador volcano registers new activity with gas emissions, ash fall

The Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute said that 5.40 a.m. on Sunday, surveillance cameras near the volcano had observed a column reaching 1.8 km above the crater

Quito: Gas and water vapour emissions, a low level of ash and an increase in seismic activity were recordedat the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador, according to officials.

The Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute said that 5.40 a.m. on Sunday, surveillance cameras near the volcano had observed a column reaching 1.8 km above the crater, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ash fall had affected the south of the capital city of Quito and surrounding valleys, it said.

“It is recommended to take pertinent measures and follow information from official sources,” said the Institute.

Since October 23, a yellow alert, meaning moderate risk, has been in force in the areas near the volcano, which is active but has not erupted.

The volcano, at 5,897 meters above sea level, is the second highest in the country.

The last major eruption of the volcano occurred on June 26, 1877.

In 2015, the volcano exhibited new activity but did not erupt.

