Ex-ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid files request for early retirement

Ex-ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid files request for early retirement

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 29 November 2022 - 11:58

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 29 November 2022 - 11:58
Rawalpindi: Faiz Hamid, the former chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has filed an application to seek an early retirement from the army.

Gen Hamid, currently serving as the Corps Commander Bahawalpur and also one of the top military officers of Pakistan, was among the six senior army officers nominated by the General Headquarters (GHQ) for the army chief’s post, for which the appointments were finalised last week, reports Geo News.

The Corps Commander Bahawalpur has sent a request to the GHQ in Rawalpindi for his early retirement.

The development comes days after the federal government appointed Gen Asim Munir as the new Chief of Army Staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas has sought an early retirement as well, Geo News reported.

He was also among the senior-most officers.

“I confirm that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has sought earlier retirement to maintain his grace, honour and dignity as a decorated officer of Pakistan Army,” Geo News reported citing a family source as saying.

“Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement, true to his personality,” the source added.

IANS
