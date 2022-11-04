Fire destroys 40 houses in central Myanmar

Asia

No fatalities were reported due to the blaze, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the rescue groups.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 4 November 2022 - 09:30
Yangon: At least 40 houses were destroyed by a fire in central Myanmar’s Mandalay region, local rescue organisations said.

The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday at Gan Village of Chanmyathazi township in Mandalay region, Myanmar Fire Services Department said.

The department said the fire was extinguished at around 6:14 p.m. local time.

