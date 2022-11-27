Asia

Five die as helicopter crashes in S. Korea

Identification of the victims was underway, as officials had initially presumed only the two people on board -- a 71-year-old pilot and a 54-year-old mechanic -- had been killed, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 November 2022 - 15:05
0 175 1 minute read
Five die as helicopter crashes in S. Korea
Five die as helicopter crashes in S. Korea

Yangyang: Five people were killed in a helicopter crash near a Buddhist temple in South Korea’s Yangyang on Sunday, fire officials said.

Identification of the victims was underway, as officials had initially presumed only the two people on board — a 71-year-old pilot and a 54-year-old mechanic — had been killed, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The chopper, an S-58T on lease by the local governments of Yangyang, Sokcho and Goseong, crashed on a hill around 10:50 a.m. while surveying the area against forest fires, officials said.

The helicopter made by US helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky was smashed into pieces and burst into flames, but the fire is unlikely to spread, as it has mostly been put out, they said.

Related Articles

“We can see that the two passengers were killed in the helicopter’s body, but it’s difficult to reach them because the fire is being put out and the possibility of additional explosions exists,” said one fire official.

The fire authorities have deployed one chopper, 28 pieces of equipment and 114 personnel, including first responders, to the scene.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 November 2022 - 15:05
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button