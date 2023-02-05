Asia

Five injured in blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack, stating security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 5 February 2023 - 21:48
0 185 Less than a minute
Five injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta
Five injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta

Islamabad: At least five persons have been injured in Pakistan’s Quetta following a blast near the police lines area of the city, the media reported on Sunday, citing an official.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack, stating security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported.

The police, however, have not issued any statement so far in connection with the blast.

Related Articles

Zeeshan Ahmad, a worker in the Edhi foundation, involved in the rescue operation, told Dawn that the injured individuals have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital.

He added that the area has been cordoned off by the police and emergency teams who were present at the site of the explosion.

Tags
Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 5 February 2023 - 21:48
0 185 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button