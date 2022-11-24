Imran claims resentment within Pakistan army on the rise

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed he knew the army very well and that resentment within the institution was on the rise.

Although a fake narrative had been built that the establishment helped the PTI come to power, he said, he always believed in the power of people who had elected him, Dawn reported.

The PTI chairman rejected army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement about a “false narrative” around the regime change conspiracy, and asserted the cipher had been presented before the National Security Committee when he was still the premier, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed it in another meeting of the committee.

The NSC as well as Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan accepted that the tone of the document was �threatening’ and a conspiracy hatched.

After this, he said, the NSC decided to demarche the US Ambassador here in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

“So, how come a false narrative’ was created?” he questioned.

“I have defeated the whole establishment and an 11-party alliance with public support and will do so again in the next elections,” he maintained confidently.

“I do not know whether the PTI will be given a level-playing field in the next general elections, but I still believe in the power of the people.”

He also commented that the political system in vogue needed a “major surgery” to ensure implementation of the rule of law where every powerful individual was answerable, Dawn reported.

To a question about the next general elections, the PTI chief said the nation would definitely go to polls by next October as a worst case scenario.

“The general elections in October will not harm the PTI and its popularity in any way, but the PDM government, an alliance of 11 parties, will continue sinking and face the public wrath during polling,” he remarked.

He said the climax of his long march movement on Nov 26 would be evident of the massive public support for him and his party.