Imran Khan is done and dusted: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz spoke about the end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s political career in a fiery speech.

“Imran Khan is done and dusted. He has reached his end,” the PML-N scion said while addressing a charged crowd during her party’s convention in Gujranwala, Geo News reported.

She questioned why the PTI chief’s “facilitators” wanted to save a person who had “already drowned”.

“I want to ask the facilitators why they want to save a person because of whom the country’s fate has sunk. That person drowned himself, but why are you people bent on (losing) your jobs?” she asked, Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)’, the PML-N politician said: “The Jail Bharo movement never took off. How did they suspend it? When the leader is sitting in Zamanat Park’, why would workers want to fill the jails?”

Maryam, when referring to the case filed against her for “insulting state institutions” in her speech, said that they — without naming anyone –have a problem with what she said but aren’t concerned about the contents of audio leaks of PTI members and allies, including former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, that have surfaced in the last several months.

She named Elahi, PTI Punjab leader Yasmin Rashid, and Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and asked if it was her speaking in their audios.

“Now don’t say that the truck you parked outside the court was driven by Maryam Nawaz,” the PML-N leader said while referring to the violent protests by PTI workers at the Islamabad judicial complex as their party’s chief appeared in the capital’s different courts to secure bail in cases registered against him, Geo News reported.