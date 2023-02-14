Imran tried to fool the nation with US conspiracy theory: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: The chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday chastised former Prime Minister Imran Khan for “making a fool of the nation” by telling that he was ousted through a conspiracy backed by the US, media reports said.

During a presser in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan has now backed off from the conspiracy narrative, Samaa TV reported.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that Pakistan would default if it doesn’t secure a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the report said.

Criticising Imran Khan’s party PTI, she said, “They want to see Pakistan become Sri Lanka.”

She said that Khan’s cipher statement has been buried once and for all in Zaman Park, after making the whole nation fool for several months.

She claimed that the ex-PM offered lifetime extension to former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa but started talking against him once he retired, Samaa TV reported.

Slamming Khan’s announcement of stuff jail’ movement, the PML-N leader said that it is time to unite the nation and move towards a peaceful Pakistan.

She also bawled out the former premier for disrupting the journey of nation’s progress by his long march.

The PTI government promised to provide one million jobs, but the promise was never fulfilled, the PML (N) leader said, Samaa TV reported.