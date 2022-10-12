Asia

Iranian navy officer suffers heart attack, evacuated by Indian Navy

Mumbai: An Indian Navy ALH helicopter was despatched to help an Iranian Navy officer who had suffered a heart attack on a ship sailing off Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

At around 8.30 a.m., the Iranian Navy requested medical evacuation of its Navy officer who had suffered a cardiac arrest onboard IRI Ship Makaran, off the Mumbai coast.

The Indian Navy helicopter from INS Shikra flew to the vessel and evacuated the patient alongwith two attendants.

They were directly airlifted to the Navy hospital, INHS Asvini by 9.50 a.m., in less than 90 minutes, and the officer admitted for treatment.

