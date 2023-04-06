Asia

Japan SDF chopper with 10 people disappears near Okinawa

The UH-60 multipurpose chopper flying around Okinawa's Miyakojima Island disappeared from the radar at around 4.40 p.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 April 2023 - 16:26
0 176 Less than a minute
Japan SDF chopper with 10 people disappears near Okinawa
Japan SDF chopper with 10 people disappears near Okinawa

Tokyo: A helicopter of Japan’s Self-Defense Force (SDF) with 10 people on board disappeared on Thursday off the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.

The UH-60 multipurpose chopper flying around Okinawa’s Miyakojima Island disappeared from the radar at around 4.40 p.m. (local time), Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.

The SDF and the Coast Guard are searching for the helicopter, which belongs to a unit in the Kumamoto prefecture.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 April 2023 - 16:26
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button