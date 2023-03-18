Judge permits Imran Khan to go back after marking attendance outside Islamabad court

Islamabad: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal on Saturday permitted PTI Chairman Imran Khan to go back after marking his attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex where the PTI chief is set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case, media reported.

“The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed that is why all those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting, the hearing cannot be held today,” the judge said, Dawn reported.

He added that once the PTI chief’s signatures were received then it could be later discussed at what date to hold Imran’s appearance again.

People inside the courtroom were facing difficulties due to the effects of the teargas and the windows were pelted by stones as well, Dawn reported.

As Imran and his motorcade earlier reached outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, he alleged that he was not being allowed to enter the court’s premises.

Massive crowd support has helped Imran Khan force Pakistani establishment to blink again – Judge allowed Imran Khan to leave after marking attendance outside the court complex. pic.twitter.com/EhmPpF6XX9 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 18, 2023

In an audio message released to the media, Imran said: “I am waiting outside the (judicial complex’s) door for 15 minutes and am fully trying to enter but they’ve done teargas (shelling) and erected checkpoints and it seems they don’t want that I reach here.”

Despite that, he reiterated that he was outside the complex and was attempting to enter it.

A large number of party workers, who were accompanying the former Prime Minister, are attempting to escort him onto court premises, but due to security arrangements, they were not being allowed to, Dawn reported.

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his motorcade reached outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday, where he was to be indicted in the Toshakhana case, the capital police alleged that party workers began to pelt stones at them, Dawn reported.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations, Dawn reported.

Imran, who left his Lahore home a little after 8 a.m. and had warned in a video message that he was expecting an attempt to arrest him, had yet to reach the court, though the Islamabad Police tweeted that Imran’s convoy was right in front of the Judicial Complex.

“Political workers are requested to clear the way so that Imran Khan can reach the court,” the police said on Twitter, Dawn reported.

It also claimed that political activists had “started pelting stones at the police” and ‘shelling” was also being carried out by them. A police picket was also allegedly set on fire, Dawn reported.