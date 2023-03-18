Asia

Live coverage banned in Islamabad as Imran appears for a hearing

Islamabad: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Saturday restricted live coverage of events outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be arriving for a court hearing, the media reported.

Posted by: Mohammed Yousuf
Last Updated: 18 March 2023 - 16:57
According to a statement, Pemra referred to the clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement personnel outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence, saying it had “observed with concern” that satellite TV channels were “showing live footages (sic) / images of a violent mob, attacks on police and law enforcing agencies”, Dawn reported.

The ban comes after pitched battles between PTI supporters and law enforcement personnel spanning two days as the latter tried to execute a court-ordered arrest warrant, Dawn reported.

It said the footage or images were seen on TV “without any editorial oversight during the recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcement agencies in Lahore wherein, the violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles”.

It added that the live telecast of such footage on different satellite TV channels “created chaos and panic” among viewers and the police. “Such activism by mob not only jeopardises law and order situation but also makes public properties and lives vulnerable,” it cautioned, Dawn reported.

