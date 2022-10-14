Man abuses Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Washington airport

Islamabad: A man hurled abuses at Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Washington airport, the media reported.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man is seen mistreating and hurling abuses at the Minister, Geo News reported.

However, a person accompanying Dar responded, after which the man seemed to have stopped.

Dar is currently in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Although it is not clear what was the person’s political inclination, PTI and PML-N supporters have been at loggerheads ever since former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ouster in April.

Several scuffles between supporters of both parties have broken out abroad, especially in London, where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is residing these days, Geo News reported.

Recently in London, PTI supporters stopped PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar but the latter handled the situation well.

Junaid told the protesters that they have the right to protest, but they should also ensure that they stay within their limits.