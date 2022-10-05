Asia

Morocco, Saudi Arabia vow to boost trade cooperation

There are various investment opportunities in both countries, Mezzour added, urging businessmen to give new impetus to bilateral trade through various projects

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 October 2022 - 09:34
0 175 1 minute read
Morocco, Saudi Arabia vow to boost trade cooperation
Morocco, Saudi Arabia vow to boost trade cooperation

Rabat: Morocco and Saudi Arabia have pledged to boost trade and economic cooperation at a bilateral economic forum held in Casablanca, the commercial hub city of Morocco.

Morocco aims to increase its trade with Saudi Arabia to $5 billion in the next five years from the current amount of $1.7 billion, said Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour on Tuesday at Morocco-Saudi Arabia Economic Forum, also attended by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

There are various investment opportunities in both countries, Mezzour added, urging businessmen to give new impetus to bilateral trade through various projects, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Qasabi, for his part, said the current trade volumes are not up to the ambitions of the two countries, adding Saudi Arabia will inaugurate a new trade representation office of Saudi Arabia in Casablanca to help the private sector overcome difficulties and attract new investments.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 October 2022 - 09:34
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button