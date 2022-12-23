Asia

N.Korea denounces US-led UNSC discussions against its missile launches

An unnamed spokesperson for the ministry said the US is now trying to "cook up" a UNSC presidential statement condemning its "exercise of the right to self-defence," according to the KCNA.

Seoul: North Korea’s foreign ministry on Friday slammed the US push for a presidential statement of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemning the regime’s recent missile provocations.

The US has reportedly produced a draft of the document and circulated it among the other members of the UNSC. It features a strong condemnation of North Korea for its saber-rattling, including the launch last month of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap New Agency reported quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The DPRK has already and clearly warned that such foolish attempt of the US may entail a very undesirable consequence,” the spokesperson said.

DPRK is the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The spokesperson added Pyongyang is closely watching what it described as “reckless moves of the US”

A presidential statement of the 15-nation UNSC is one step below a resolution, requiring a consensus of all members. The US bid for the document is an alternative to the adoption of another resolution against Pyongyang, which is opposed by China and Russia, the council’s permanent members with veto power.

