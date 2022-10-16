Asia

Nepal’s longest serving litterateur Satya Mohan Joshi no more

Joshi was admitted to hospital on September 23 and was diagnosed with urine infection, chest and heart issues, The Himalayan Times reported.

16 October 2022
Kathmandu: Nepal’s longest serving litterateur and historian Satya Mohan Joshi passed away at KIST Medical College Hospital, here on Sunday.

He was 103.

Joshi was admitted to hospital on September 23 and was diagnosed with urine infection, chest and heart issues, The Himalayan Times reported.

Dr Suraj Bajracharya who was attending on Joshi said that that the latter breathed his last at 7.09 a.m. in the morning.

Born in 1919 in Pattan, Joshi penned more than 60 books.

He was three-time recipient of Madan Puruskar and honoured as ‘Bangmaya Shatabdi Purush’ (Man of the century).

