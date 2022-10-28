New fraud hits Sri Lanka, billions lost

Colombo: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a probe into a new financial fraud which involves some 8,000 people collectively losing Rs.14 billion in a fake crypto currency scheme, it was reported on Friday.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said the alleged fraud was carried out by a Chinese couple and a Sri Lankan citizen and the 8,000 had fallen victim to it since 2020, the Daily Mirror reported. They have been arrested.

The spokesman said the suspects had invited selected individuals to five star hotels and influenced them that there would be high profits by investing in crypto currency.

He said the Chinese couple and the Sri Lankan were the masterminds behind the fraud and won the trust of their victims by inviting them to lavish dinners, the report said.

However, when the investors tried to withdraw the profits they had earned through the investments, the suspects did not allow them to withdraw the funds.

Spokesman Thalduwa said a number of complaints had been received at the Financial Fraud unit of the CID.

After lengthy investigations, they had arrested the Chinese couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport when they had tried to flee the country. The Chinese couple is currently in remand custody, the report said.

The Sri Lankan involved in the fraud was arrested on October 11. He was later released on bail.

Several other suspects were also arrested over the fraud and remanded.

Source UNI