New Zealand signs new partnership agreement with Cook Islands

Wellington: New Zealand signed a new partnership agreement with the Cook Islands on Friday.

The new Statement of Partnership reflected a commitment to work together on issues of shared interests and importance, recognised the two countries’ special links, and elevated the bilateral relationship to a new level of expanded cooperation, said New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta after signing it with the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in Rarotonga.

This statement emphasizes shared priority areas and common goals, such as addressing climate change and strengthening resilience, enhancing security, and ensuring a sustainable economic recovery from Covid-19, Xinhua news agency quoted Mahuta as saying.

New Zealand has supported the Cook Islands since the outset of the pandemic through vaccine rollouts, budget support, and improved access to advice and finance for businesses, she said.

The Minister added that further pandemic support to the Pacific country was also announced on Friday.