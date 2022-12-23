Asia

Nigerian troops kill 103 extremist militants in 3 weeks

Musa Danmadami, the spokesperson for the military, told reporters in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday that the troops also apprehended 22 extremist militants

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 09:22
0 185 Less than a minute
Nigerian troops kill 103 extremist militants in 3 weeks: Official
Nigerian troops kill 103 extremist militants in 3 weeks: Official

Abuja: At least 103 Boko Haram militants were killed in operations by Nigerian government forces in the country’s northeastern region in the past three weeks, a military official said.

Musa Danmadami, the spokesperson for the military, told reporters in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday that the troops also apprehended 22 extremist militants, including four commanders and 18 collaborators within the period, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 30 abducted civilians were rescued by the troops during the period, Danmadami said.

The military has intensified operations to rout out militants of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province groups across the northeastern region.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 09:22
0 185 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button