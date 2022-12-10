Asia

Over 1,300 houses in Sri Lanka damaged by cyclonic storm Mandous

Posted by: Sana Sultana Last Updated: 10 December 2022 - 09:01
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center (DMC) has said that more than 1,300 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged by cyclonic storm Mandous.

The DMC on Friday added that 4,335 people from 1,302 families in eight districts of Sri Lanka have been affected by the storm, which brought heavy rains and cold weather to the South Asian country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DMC requested Sri Lankans to take precautions until further notice.

The storm is currently moving towards India’s state of Tamil Nadu and rains will subside over the weekend, it said.

