Pak: In change of plans, PTI to now resume long march from Nov 9

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its plans and will now be resuming its long march from Wednesday instead of Tuesday following a brief pause due to party chief Imran Khan’s injury in an attempt on his life last week, the media reported.

Islamabad Capital City Police has warned of legal action against protests without permission in the federal capital ahead of the resumption, while the Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab IG to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on Khan, The News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has deferred the resumption of the party’s long march for another day. The march will now resume from Wednesday instead of Tuesday, party leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed.

“My long march will achieve the target under any circumstances,” Geo News reported Imran Khan as saying. He added that they will return only after getting the date for general elections.

Khan said that no compromise can be made with Asif Ali Zardari, and Nawaz Sharif. He said that the march will be led by PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have reportedly decided to launch a crackdown against key PTI leaders, sources privy to the matter said.

The sources said a decision to arrest PTI leaders, including Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Amir Kayani, Ali Amin Gandapur and Aamir Dogar and others has been taken.

Moreover, action against individuals involved in blocking ways leading to the Islamabad airport will also be taken, The News reported.