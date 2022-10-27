Pak ISI chief, DG ISPR make revelations about journo’s murder

Islamabad: Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and chief of the Inter Services Public Relations, (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar have made shocking revelations about the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Addressing a joint press conference, General Iftikhar said: “On August 5, the KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) government issued a threat alert that regarding ARY anchorperson Arshad Sharif. According to our information, this alert was issued on special instruction of KP chief minister. It warned that the Afghanistan-based TTP held a meeting in Spinboldak and want to target Arshad Sharif in Rawalpindi or adjoining areas,” Samaa TV reported.

“No information was shared with the federal government or the security institutions who and how gave this information to the KP government that Arshad will be targeted,” he said.

“It shows that the alert was issued with specific mindset which was probably aimed at forcing Arshad Sharif to leave the country.”

He said that there are reports that Arshad did not want to leave the country.

“But time and again, he was told that his life is in danger,” Samaa TV quoted General Iftikhar as saying.

“Since Arshad was an investigative journalist, he also looked into the cypher issue when it surfaced,” shared DG ISPR.

He also highlighted that the journalist had also interviewed the then Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue, adding that at the time it was claimed that he was shown the document, Geo News reported.

“Facts linked with the cypher and Arshad Sharif’s death need to be found. So there is no ambiguity left in this regard,” said the DG ISPR.

Making a rare appearance at the press conference, General Anjum said: “I know you might be surprised to see me amongst you. My policy on my promotion and publishing of my photos is clear. My position is such that I have to remain in shadows.

“But today is a bit different, I did not come for myself but for my department and officers who lay their lives for the security of Pakistan. And especially for my agency, who as the first defence line of the country work around the clock in every part of the world.”