Pakistan: Ex CJ of Balochistan HC shot dead

Islamabad: Former Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot outside a mosque in Kharan area, a police official said on Friday.

Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told Dawn news that unidentified assailants opened fire at Meskanzai outside the mosque, which left him gravely injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where hesuccumbed to his injuries.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the demise of the “brave and fearless judge”.

Quetta Bar Association President Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the incident and announced a boycott of the courts along with mourning for three days.

In a statement, Kakar said: “We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrest and brought to book.”

Justice Meskanzai took oath as chief justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014, Dawn said.

He later became the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, and authored the landmark judgement that declared the Riba-based banking system against the Sharia.