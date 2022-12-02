Asia

Pakistan’s inflation climbs to 23.8% in Nov

According to the PBS, the CPI in November has also witnessed ease year on year as compared to an increase of 26.6 percent in the previous month of October, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 16:53
0 176 1 minute read
Pakistan's inflation climbs to 23.8% in Nov
Pakistan's inflation climbs to 23.8% in Nov

Islamabad: Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 23.8 per cent year on year in November as compared to the same month a year ago when it was recorded at 11.5 per cent, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the PBS, the CPI in November has also witnessed ease year on year as compared to an increase of 26.6 percent in the previous month of October, reports Xinhua news agency.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.8 per cent in November as compared to an increase of 4.7 per cent in the previous month and 3 per cent in November 2021, the PBS figures showed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance in its monthly outlook report had said that the country’s CPI in November was expected to decrease marginally and would probably remain between 23 and 25 per cent.

Related Articles

The report added that inflationary pressure was expected to ease due to smooth domestic supplies, unchanged energy prices and a stable exchange rate.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 16:53
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button