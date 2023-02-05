Pervez Musharaf passes away

Dubai: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaf has passed away at a hospital in Dubai after prolonged illness.

He was 79 years old and hospitalised due to ill-health since the past two months.

Gen. Musharaf had served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1998 to 2001 and the senventh Chief of Army Staff from 1998 to 2007.

Gen. Musharraf was the president of Pakistan after he assumed power post a military coup in 1999.