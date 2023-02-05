Asia

Pervez Musharraf’s mortal remains to be brought to Pakistan from Dubai

Musharraf always hoped that when PTI chief Imran Khan's government would be formed in Pakistan, he would be able to go back to the country, but in vain.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 5 February 2023 - 16:49
Dubai: Mortal remains of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital after a prolonged illness, will be brought to Pakistan, sources said.

A special court had sentenced the former military ruler to death on December 17, 2019, under Article 6 of the Constitution. A case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.

It was the first time in Pakistan’s history that a former military ruler faced trial for treason. However, that death sentence was later nixed by the Lahore High Court.

General (Retd) Musharraf always wanted to go back to Pakistan once.

Musharraf always hoped that when PTI chief Imran Khan's government would be formed in Pakistan, he would be able to go back to the country, but in vain.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 5 February 2023 - 16:49
