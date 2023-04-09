Asia

Philippines: Residential fire kills 7, leaves over 60 families homeless

The victims were trapped in their house at the end of the street, and the bodies were found on the kitchen floor and inside the bathroom, according to the police.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 April 2023 - 13:58
0 180 Less than a minute
Philippines: Residential fire kills 7, leaves over 60 families homeless
Philippines: Residential fire kills 7, leaves over 60 families homeless

Manila: Seven people, including a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, died when a fire swept a residential community in Rizal province in the Philippines, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out before 10 p.m. local time on Saturday in Taytay town and spread fast in the densely packed neighbourhood of old houses, engulfing over 40 houses before it was declared under control more than an hour later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The victims were trapped in their house at the end of the street, and the bodies were found on the kitchen floor and inside the bathroom, according to the police.

The fire also left more than 60 families homeless.

Related Articles

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 April 2023 - 13:58
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button