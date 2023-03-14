Protests break out in major Pak cities at the call of Imran Khan

Lahore: Protests broke out in major Pakistani cities on Tuesday at the call of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as police and party workers continued to clash outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the media reported.

Protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi after Imran called on his supporters to “come out” following police’s use of tear gas and a water cannon on supporters outside Zaman Park, the Dawn reported.

Videos shared by the PTI’s Karachi chapter showed workers gathered at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, I.I. Chundrigar, Hassan Square and Sohrab Goth.

In Peshawar, a large number of PTI supporters demonstrated outside the press club.

زمان پارک کے بعد پشاور میں بھی تحریک انصاف کے احتجاجی مظاہرین پر شدید شیلنگ شروع،،لگتا ہے انکا پلان کچھ اور ہے pic.twitter.com/1kvif8qUoZ — Shahid Chaudhary (@Fani2536) March 14, 2023

After demonstrating at the press club, PTI workers blocked Sher Shah Suri road and started marching towards the Governor House, Dawn reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday called on his supporters to “come out” as party workers and police officials clashed outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Dawn reported.

سندھ کے شہر عمرکوٹ میں بھی عوام عمران خان کو گرفتار کرنے کی کوشش کے خلاف سڑکوں پر نکل ائے۔عمرکوٹ- میرپور خاص روڈ بلاک۔

عمران تیرے جانثار، بے شمار بے شمار#زمان_پارک_پُہنچو#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن @MashwaniAzhar @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/u7e99lwtaq — LAL MALHI (@LALMALHI) March 14, 2023

In a video message on Twitter, Imran said police had arrived to arrest him. “They think that after I am arrested, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong.”

“If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country,” he said, Dawn reported.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry also asked the party supporters to gather in the streets in a peaceful protest in a show of solidarity with Imran.

Armoured police vehicles had arrived outside Zaman Park with the intention of arresting Imran but a senior Islamabad police official, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, had refrained from commenting on the case in which officials were acting against the PTI chairman.

However, almost an hour later, police used a water cannon and tear gas against PTI supporters that had gathered outside Zaman Park in droves.

Footage broadcast on television showed police slowly inching toward the residence behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing PTI supporters with a water cannon. Supporters could also be seen pelting stones at the policemen, Dawn reported.

Footage also showed PTI supporters being tear-gassed as police arrived close to the main gate of Zaman Park. The workers, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth and were carrying bottles of water, continued to pelt stones at officials.