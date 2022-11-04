PTI leader calls on supporters to avenge attack on Imran

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Anwar Zeb Khan has called on supporters to enter Islamabad armed and avenge the assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Anwar, who is also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Social Welfare, speaking to a charged crowd, Samaa TV reported.

In the video, he can be seen wielding an AK-47 as he challenges Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

As he waived the assault rifle in the air, Anwar dares Sanaullah to stop the PTI protesters as he announced that they will come to Islamabad armed.

“We will take revenge of the attack on Imran Khan,” Samaa TV quoted Anwar as saying in the video.

Fazal Elahi, who was elected on a PTI ticket from Peshawar, has threatened Sanaullah that he is coming to avenge the attack on his party chairman.

A video of Elahi posted on social media shows him using foul language and call the Interior Minister names as he dares the latter to step out of his house.

Following the attack on Thursday evening, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar had said that Khan suspects three people to be behind the assassination attempt — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sanaullah, and a senior military officer.