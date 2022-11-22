Asia

Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management

From the Russian side, the document was signed by the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom A.E. Likhachev, and for Belarus, its Energy Minister V.M. Karankevich.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 November 2022 - 10:01
0 173 Less than a minute
Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management Sochi (Russia), Nov 22 (IANS) Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management here. From the Russian side, the document was signed by the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom A.E. Likhachev, and for Belarus, its Energy Minister V.M. Karankevich. The draft Agreement contains specific provisions that will regulate the mutual obligations of the Russian and Belarusian parties in the management of spent nuclear fuel from the Belarusian nuclear power reactors.
Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management Sochi (Russia), Nov 22 (IANS) Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management here. From the Russian side, the document was signed by the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom A.E. Likhachev, and for Belarus, its Energy Minister V.M. Karankevich. The draft Agreement contains specific provisions that will regulate the mutual obligations of the Russian and Belarusian parties in the management of spent nuclear fuel from the Belarusian nuclear power reactors.

Sochi (Russia): Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management here.

From the Russian side, the document was signed by the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom A.E. Likhachev, and for Belarus, its Energy Minister V.M. Karankevich.

The draft Agreement contains specific provisions that will regulate the mutual obligations of the Russian and Belarusian parties in the management of spent nuclear fuel from the Belarusian nuclear power reactors.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 November 2022 - 10:01
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button