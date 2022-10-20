SC notice to Gotabaya over disappearances

Colombo: The Supreme Court has re-issued notices to former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding a petition filed over the disappearance of two human rights activists in Jaffna peninsula in December 2011.

The notice is returnable on December 15, The Island newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal earlier quashed summons issued on the former President to appear before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court, as a witness, in connection with this case. Both the missing activists are Tamil.

The Sri Lankan military is accused of killing thousands of innocent civilians during the end stages of its war against the Tamil Tiger separatists. Many were also picked up for questioning but were never seen again.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka in July but has since returned to the country, presided over the war against the Tamil Tigers as the country’s Defence Secretary.

Source UNI