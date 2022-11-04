Seoul scrambles 80 bombers as 180 from North detected

Seoul: South Korea scrambled dozens of fighter jets and other warplanes Friday after detecting the mobilization of more than 180 North Korean military aircraft in various locations, Seoul’s defense authorities said.

The North’s planes were detected flying between around 11 am and 3 pm over its inland areas as well as off the western and eastern coasts, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The North has been fiercely protesting the ongoing combined air drills of South Korea and the US, called Vigilant Storm, yonhap news agency reported.