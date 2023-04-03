Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours

Asia

The main fire was put out at around 5 p.m. Sunday, but firefighters had difficulty extinguishing the smoldering fires despite all-night operations, reports Yonhap News agency.

Seoul: A wildfire on a mountain in central Seoul was completely put out Monday after 25 hours, authorities said.

The fire started on Mount Inwang, a popular trekking spot in the central ward of Jongno, shortly before noon Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong wind, temporarily forcing about 120 households to evacuate, according to the Seoul city government. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The city government said all the smouldering fires were completely extinguished as of 1.27 p.m. (local time).

It estimates the fire burned about 15 hectares of woodland, equivalent to 21 football fields.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire, leaving all possibilities open, including arson and accidental fire.

