Asia

Singapore reports 1,073 new Covid cases

A total of 99 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five of them admitted in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 December 2022 - 09:53
0 173 Less than a minute
Singapore reports 1,073 new Covid cases
Singapore reports 1,073 new Covid cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 1,073 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 2,194,963.

A total of 99 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five of them admitted in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Friday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,710.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 December 2022 - 09:53
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button