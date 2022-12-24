Singapore reports 1,073 new Covid cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 1,073 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 2,194,963.

A total of 99 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five of them admitted in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Friday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,710.