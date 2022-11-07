Asia

SL seizes 300kg heroin from fishing vessel

The Navy intercepted the fishing trawler about 18.5 km off the Little Basses Reef Lighthouse in the Southern Province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 November 2022 - 13:47
0 175 Less than a minute
SL seizes 300kg heroin from fishing vessel
SL seizes 300kg heroin from fishing vessel

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy on Monday announced that it seized a boat carrying over 300 kg of heroin, with a street value of over 6 billion LKR ($17 million), the navy announced on Monday.

The Navy intercepted the fishing trawler about 18.5 km off the Little Basses Reef Lighthouse in the Southern Province, reports Xinhua news agency.

While six Sri Lankans aboard the fishing trawler were arrested by the Navy, four others were nabbed by the police.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further operations in search of more suspects in connection to this case.

Related Articles

With the latest seizure, the Sri Lankan Navy has detected drugs with a street value of over 22.5 billion LKR in 2022.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 November 2022 - 13:47
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button