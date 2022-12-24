Asia

Somali forces kill 67 Al-Shabab militants

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, infantry commander of the SNA, told the Somali National News Agency that elite troops and international partners jointly carried out an onslaught against the militants, Xinhua reported.

Posted by: Sana Sultana Last Updated: 24 December 2022 - 09:54
Mogadishu: The Somali National Army (SNA) has killed 67 Al-Shabab militants during an overnight operation in the country’s southern region of Middle Shabelle, an official said on Friday.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, infantry commander of the SNA, told the Somali National News Agency that elite troops and international partners jointly carried out an onslaught against the militants, Xinhua reported.

The joint forces were pursuing Al-Shabab militants fleeing from the Middle Shabelle region, added Bihi.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 December 2022 - 09:54
